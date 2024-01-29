Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 830 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 219.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $132.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $153.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

