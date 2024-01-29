Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

SBUX opened at $92.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.09. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

