Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

EXC opened at $35.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.