Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBF opened at $103.93 on Monday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $107.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.05.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.