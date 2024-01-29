Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NYSE GE opened at $131.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a one year low of $79.47 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

