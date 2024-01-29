Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.18

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 104253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

