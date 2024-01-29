Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $120.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $138.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.