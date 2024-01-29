Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

