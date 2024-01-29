Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $570.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.50. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

