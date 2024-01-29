Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Update

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the December 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Caravelle International Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caravelle International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Caravelle International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Caravelle International Group Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CACO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Caravelle International Group has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

