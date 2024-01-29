CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.63. CareDx shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 674,511 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get CareDx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CareDx

CareDx Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $524.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth about $9,628,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 38.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,531 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 57.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 844,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 515,399 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.