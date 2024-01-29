Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,139. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $789.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.03 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 37.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 161.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth $118,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

