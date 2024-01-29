Carr Financial Group Corp Invests $238,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $775.00 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $783.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $703.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $620.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

