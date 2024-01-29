Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.01. 5,176,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,744. The firm has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average of $103.74.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

