Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 19,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 222,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $646.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $115,330.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $87,660.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $115,330.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,119 shares of company stock worth $2,110,576 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 37.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

