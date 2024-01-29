CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Equities research analysts at Argus began coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CAVA has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CAVA opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.