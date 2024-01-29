CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Up 42.4% in January

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBL International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBL International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CBL International at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL International Stock Performance

Shares of BANL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 25,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,990. CBL International has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

