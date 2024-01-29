Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CVE opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 183.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.