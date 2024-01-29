Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lowered by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,919,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,612,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $149.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $184.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

