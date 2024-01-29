Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 31,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Chevron by 55.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 37,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 98,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 202,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,891. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $178.34. The stock has a market cap of $279.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

