Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

CVX stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $279.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $178.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

