Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,667 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 203.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.14. 13,159,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.95 and a 52 week high of $396.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

