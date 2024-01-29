China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
