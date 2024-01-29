China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

