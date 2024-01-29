Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,369.23

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,369.23 and last traded at $2,359.99, with a volume of 39226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,326.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,297.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,267.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,051.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

