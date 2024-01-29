Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 11.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.73. The company had a trading volume of 587,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,680. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $244.34.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

