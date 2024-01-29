Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,987,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,052 shares during the period. Ciena makes up approximately 3.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 1.34% of Ciena worth $93,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Ciena by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,119,000 after acquiring an additional 907,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after buying an additional 424,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,559,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 242,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,227,000 after buying an additional 197,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,385 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

