Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after acquiring an additional 111,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $110.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,731. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.03. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

