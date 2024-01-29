Clear Investment Research LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 6.1% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.92. 1,041,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,832. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

