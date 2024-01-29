Clear Investment Research LLC Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging makes up 9.2% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC owned about 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 231,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,188. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

