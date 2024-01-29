Clear Investment Research LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $25,248,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 481,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $424.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,901,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,161,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.90. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

