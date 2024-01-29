Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 519 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Clear Investment Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $51.46. 34,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.