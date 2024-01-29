CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) is Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources makes up approximately 3.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

CNX traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $20.41. 954,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,465. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

