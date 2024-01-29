Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170,671,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,360,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,234 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 775,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,116. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.