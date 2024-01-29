Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $95.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.50. 1,639,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after acquiring an additional 514,559 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

