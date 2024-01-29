Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Trimmed by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,890 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 3.6% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,019,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,757,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

