Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Cut to Hold at Argus

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

Get Comerica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comerica

Comerica Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 40.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.