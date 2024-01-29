Comparing LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) & Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LXP Industrial Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.65%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 819.1%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 305.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $321.24 million 8.59 $113.78 million $0.17 55.47 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $103.06 million 0.01 -$12.45 million ($48.51) 0.00

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 16.02% 2.41% 1.36% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -23.98% -506.22% -3.65%

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

