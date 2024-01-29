COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.20

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 455234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $691.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $398,777 over the last 90 days. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,448 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 2.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

