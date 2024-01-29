Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 363.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,760 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,793. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.