Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.24

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $871.38 million and approximately $166.15 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,965,592,836 coins and its circulating supply is 3,653,105,106 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,965,439,674.68 with 3,652,939,662.49 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.24694589 USD and is up 12.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $141,384,706.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

