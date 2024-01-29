ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lessened by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $599,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

