Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.2 %
CNSL opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $511.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.10.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
