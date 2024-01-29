Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

CNSL opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $511.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.