Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $26,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.1 %

TDG stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,081.49. 14,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,001.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $919.69. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $686.46 and a 52 week high of $1,089.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

