Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Teradata at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $346,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,066.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,234 shares of company stock worth $2,246,095. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 76,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

