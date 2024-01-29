Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 434,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,880. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

