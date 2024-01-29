Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,312 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,613,000 after acquiring an additional 718,985 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.92. 908,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

