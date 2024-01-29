Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $565.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.87 and a 200-day moving average of $439.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.