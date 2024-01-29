Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 166.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,547,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,294 shares during the period. Stellantis accounts for about 1.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $29,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Stellantis by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of STLA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

