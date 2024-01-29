Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $19.62 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $19,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM traded up $4.28 on Monday, hitting $505.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,381. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $510.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.