Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $26.79 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up about 1.8% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $26,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.16. 198,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

